Tea garden worker killed in elephant attack in Alipurduar

PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A tea garden worker waskilled in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Monday in anattack by a wild elephant, officials said.

The incident happened in the early morning at theHantapara tea garden in Madarihat, they said.

The deceased was identified as Kande Munda, they said.

He was attacked by the wild elephant from behind inthe thick fog.

Munde was taken to the Madarihat Primary Health Centrein a critical condition and he died there while undergoingtreatment.

The body is being sent for post-mortem, officialssaid.

