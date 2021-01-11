Tea garden worker killed in elephant attack in Alipurduar

A tea garden worker waskilled in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Monday in anattack by a wild elephant, officials said.

The incident happened in the early morning at theHantapara tea garden in Madarihat, they said.

The deceased was identified as Kande Munda, they said.

He was attacked by the wild elephant from behind inthe thick fog.

Munde was taken to the Madarihat Primary Health Centrein a critical condition and he died there while undergoingtreatment.

The body is being sent for post-mortem, officialssaid.

