Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Vaccine roll-out won't achieve herd immunity this year

The roll-out of coronavirus vaccines in many countries will not provide herd immunity this year, several health experts said on Monday, citing limited access for poor countries, community trust problems and potential virus mutations. "We won't get back to normal quickly," Dale Fisher, chairman of the World Health Organization's Outbreak Alert and Response Network, told the Reuters Next conference.

"We know we need to get to herd immunity and we need that in a majority of countries, so we are not going to see that in 2021," Fisher said. "There might be some countries that might achieve it but even then that will not create 'normal' especially in terms of border controls." UK steps up vaccinations as COVID surges

Britain is facing the worst weeks of the pandemic, its chief medical officer said on Monday, with the health service facing a "dangerous time" as deaths and cases hit record highs before the rollout of a mass vaccination programme. Deaths from the virus have now exceeded 81,000 in the United Kingdom - the world's fifth-highest toll - with more than 3 million people testing positive. A new, more transmissible variant of the disease is surging through the population, with one in 20 people in parts of London now infected.

Britain is rushing out its largest ever vaccination programme, with shots to be offered to all those in its top four priority categories by the middle of next month. China reports biggest daily case jump in over 5 months

Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in over five months, the country's health authority said on Monday, as new infections in Hebei province surrounding Beijing continued to rise. A county in northeastern Heilongjiang province on Monday moved into lockdown after reporting new infections, state television also reported.

Hebei accounted for 82 of the 85 new local infections. The total number of new cases stood at 103, the highest since 127 cases were reported on July 30. Indonesia approves Sinovac vaccine

Indonesia gave Sinovac Biotech's vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China on Monday as the world's fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations. A lack of data and varying efficacy rates reported for the vaccine from different countries could undermine public trust in the rollout, according to public health experts.

Interim data from a late-stage human test of CoronaVac showed it is 65.3% effective, Indonesia's food and drugs authority said - lower than figures in Brazil and Turkey which have yet to launch mass vaccinations. Japan preparing to expand emergency

Japan is preparing to expand a state of emergency to the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo by the end of the week, Jiji news agency reported on Monday. The three prefectures on Saturday asked the government to impose a state of emergency, which is already in place in around Tokyo.

Separately, the governor of the central prefecture of Aichi said he and authorities in the neighbouring prefecture of Gifu aimed to ask the government as early as Tuesday to expand the state of emergency to their areas. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Giles Elgood)

