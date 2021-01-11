Left Menu
Palestinian health ministry approves Russian COVID-19 vaccine - Russian wealth fund

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:05 IST
The health ministry of the Palestinian Authority has registered the main Russian vaccine against COVID-19, known as Sputnik V, for domestic use, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

The first shipment of the shot is expected to arrive next month, with all deliveries expected in the first quarter of this year, said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad. It did not disclose how many doses will be shipped to Palestine.

