Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa struggles with post-holiday spike in COVID-19

Authorities say it is already seeing a spike in new infections after people traveled to coastal areas, where the variant is dominant.We expect that Gauteng is going to be hit very soon and very hard, said Professor Willem Hanekom, director of the Africa Health Research Institute.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:08 IST
South Africa struggles with post-holiday spike in COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

South Africa is struggling to cope with a spike in COVID-19 cases that has already overwhelmed some hospitals, as people returning from widespread holiday travel along the coast spread the country's more infectious coronavirus variant.

Of particular concern is Gauteng province, the country's most populous, which includes the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria. Authorities say it is already seeing a spike in new infections after people traveled to coastal areas, where the variant is dominant.

"We expect that Gauteng is going to be hit very soon and very hard," said Professor Willem Hanekom, director of the Africa Health Research Institute. "It is anticipated Gauteng will have a steep curve of increased cases and hospitalisations." The Steve Biko Hospital in the Pretoria area has already reached capacity and is putting COVID-19 patients into a field hospital outside the main building.

In response to the resurgence, South Africa has reimposed restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including banning alcohol sales, closing bars, enforcing a night curfew and limiting attendance at public gatherings including church services and funerals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has met with his National Coronavirus Command Council and Cabinet over the renewed public health crisis, is expected to address the nation Monday night on the pandemic.

South Africa, with a population of 60 million, has reported 1.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, representing more than 30 per cent of all the cases in Africa, which this week exceeded 3 million.

It has reported over 33,000 virus-related deaths but experts say all numbers worldwide understate the true toll of the pandemic due to missed cases and limited testing.

South Africa's 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen from 19.87 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 27 to 31.52 new cases per 100,000 people on January 10, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in South Africa has risen about 75 per cent over the past two weeks, from 0.49 deaths per 100,000 people on December 27 to 0.86 deaths per 100,000 people on January 10.

Neighbouring Zimbabwe is also experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, largely as a result of the high numbers of travelers between the two countries.

Zimbabwean authorities have banned families from transporting dead relatives between cities, part of new measures to stop traditional funeral rites that are believed to be increasing the spread of the disease.

The announcement stops families from taking the dead to their areas of birth for ceremonies and burial. Police have also banned public viewing of bodies and the tradition of having a corpse stay overnight in the family's home before burial.

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha Speaker addresses session of Finals of National Youth Parliament 2021

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla addressed the participants at the Inaugural Session of the Finals of National Youth Parliament 2021, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs Sports, and the Lok Sabha Secretariat in the Central Hall of th...

MP man killed, two others injured as van rams into truck in Kota

A 30-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries after a van rammed into a stationary truck on NH-52 here, police said on Monday.The deceased was identified as Mushrrat 30 and the injured were...

Uganda accuses Facebook of 'interfering' in tense polls

A Ugandan official accused Facebook of meddling in Ugandas election after several accounts linked to the campaign of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni were removed for alleged inauthentic behaviour.Presidential spokesman Don Wanyama told Th...

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine as infections surge

Indonesia gave Sinovac Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China on Monday as the worlds fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations to stem surging infections and deaths. A lack of data and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021