Portugal reports record daily increase in COVID-19 deaths

Portugal reported a record daily increase in the number of deaths from the coronavirus on Monday as the country geared up for a new lockdown this week to tackle the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health authority DGS said the death toll registered over the last 24 hours reached 122, bringing the total to 7,925, while new infections rose by 5,604 from Sunday to a total of 489,293.

Also Read: 'Solidarity cannot be voluntary': Portugal begins talks on EU migration pact

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)