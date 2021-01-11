Goa COVID-19 tally rises by 35, toll by 2; 66 discharged

Goa's coronavirus caseload wentup by 35 and reached 51,891 on Monday, while the toll rose bytwo and the recovery count by 66, an official said.

The state has so far seen 749 patients dying and50,343 recovering, leaving it with 799 active cases, he added.

With 1,181 samples being examined on Monday, theoverall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,17,573, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases51,891, new cases 35, death toll 749, discharged 50,343,active cases 799, samples tested till date 4,17,573.

