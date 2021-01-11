Nearly 2.3 million Britons have received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Nearly 2.3 million Britons have received a first COVID-19 vaccine doseReuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:42 IST
A total of 2,286,572 people have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom whilst 388,677 second doses have been given, according to government data published on Monday.
