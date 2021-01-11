Left Menu
Bihar reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:07 IST
Bihar's COVID-19 tally mounted to2,56,990 as 213 more people tested positive for the infection,while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,439, ahealth department bulletin said on Monday.

At least 378 people were cured of the disease in thelast 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in thestate to 2,51,644, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in thestate stood at 97.92 per cent.

Bihar now has 3,907 active cases, the bulletin said.

Of the five fresh fatalities, two were reported fromSiwan and one each from Patna, Saran and Bhojpur.

Patna recorded the maximum number of the newinfections at 107, followed by Saran at 20 and thirtydistricts reported cases in single digits.

Six districts did not report any case in the last 24hours, the bulletin said.

The state has so far conducted over 1.93 crore sampletests, including 80,300 since Sunday, it said.

