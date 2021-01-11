Soccer-Premier League records 36 new COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday that a total of 36 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in two rounds of tests conducted last week. Since the new season kicked off, 207 individuals in the English top-flight have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in 21 rounds of testing.

The league, which is now conducting tests twice a week, did not name the people who tested positive but said they will self-isolate for 10 days. "Between Monday 4 January and Thursday 7 January, 1,538 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 27 new positive tests," the league said in a statement.

"Between Friday 8 January and Sunday 10 January, 1,055 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were nine new positive tests." Earlier, Aston Villa's home game with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday was postponed after the Midlands club asked the league to rearrange the game due to a number of players and staff either testing positive for COVID-19 or being placed in isolation.

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 81,000 deaths, as per a Reuters tally. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national COVID-19 lockdown last week due to surging infections in the country caused by a new variant of the virus, but the Premier League will be allowed to continue.

