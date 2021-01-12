COVID-19 in Delhi: 306 fresh cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate 0.54 pc

Delhi recorded 306 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in more than seven months, even as the positivity rate remained much below one per cent.

This is also the eighth time, the daily incidences count stood below the 500-mark in January.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6.3 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,666 with 13 new fatalities, authorities said.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10.

The active cases tally on Monday dropped to 3,354 from 3,468 the previous day, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.54 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past several days, indicating improvement in the pandemic situation here.

On December 29 and 30, the city had recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded.

These 306 new cases came out the 56,390 tests conducted the previous day, including 33,926 RT-PCR tests and 22,464 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,30,506. Meanwhile, official sources said, over 2.54 lakh doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, are set to delivered at Delhi's central storage facility soon, even as the city government has made robust preparations for the vaccination roll-out.

According to the Monday bulletin, out of the total number of 12,110 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,602 are vacant.

It said that 74 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The number of tests done per million, as on Sunday was over 4.97 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 94 lakh.

The bulletin said that 6,16,461 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 2,758 on Monday from 2,781 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 1,491 on Monday from 1,585 the previous day.

