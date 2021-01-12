Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramaphosa says, South Africa secures 20 million COVID-19 vaccines

South Africa has secured 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines which are expected to be delivered mainly in the first half of the year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, as the country battles a faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus. Ramaphosa's comments come after some scientists and health workers publicly expressed frustration at the pace at which the government was accessing COVID-19 vaccines.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 12-01-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 01:03 IST
Ramaphosa says, South Africa secures 20 million COVID-19 vaccines
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa has secured 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines which are expected to be delivered mainly in the first half of the year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, as the country battles a faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa's comments come after some scientists and health workers publicly expressed frustration at the pace at which the government was accessing COVID-19 vaccines. The country reported a new peak of more than 21,000 daily infections last week, taking total COVID-19 cases to more than 1.2 million, the most on the African continent. Coronavirus deaths now exceed 33,000.

"While there are several promising negotiations with a number of different manufacturers that still need to be concluded, we have to date secured 20 million doses to be delivered mainly in the first half of the year," Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation. "We will make further announcements as we conclude our negotiations with vaccine manufacturers."

The health ministry said last week it would receive 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca's shot from the Serum Institute of India for frontline health workers, spread over January and February. The government has also had discussions with vaccine manufacturers including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as well as with ones in Russia and China.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that South Africa aimed to vaccinate 40 million people, or two-thirds of its population, against COVID-19 in order to achieve herd immunity. The government on Dec. 28 tightened COVID-19 restrictions, moving the country to the third level of a five-level alert system, from level 1 previously.

Ramaphosa said on Monday that "level 3" restrictions would remain in place, including a ban on the sale of alcohol. Among new measures, Ramaphosa said 20 land ports of entry would be closed for general entry and departure until Feb. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guardians of Congo's gorillas unbowed as ambushed colleague is buried

A line of Congolese park rangers raised their guns in salute on Monday as the coffin bearing their colleague Burhani Abdou Surumwe, a 30-year-old father of four, was buried in the black volcanic soil of a Muslim cemetery outside Goma.Abdou ...

Trump returns Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Trump administration on Monday announced it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive Obama-era detente with Havana. Just ...

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Republicans in the U.S. Congress faced growing blowback on Monday from businesses that said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted last week to challenge President-elect Joe Bidens victory. The announcements by Dow Inc...

UK retailers call for police help to enforce mask rules

British retailers called on the police to help enforce the wearing of masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, with two of the biggest supermarkets saying on Monday they would challenge people who were flouting the rules.With infection number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021