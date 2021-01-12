Left Menu
Development News Edition

French new COVID cases at seven-week high

France's new COVID-19 infections are on average increasing by more than 18,000 a day, a seven-week high, and the number of people hospitalised is rising again as the country grapples with the more infectious variant of the virus first found in Britain. These latest trends, published on Monday, will be discussed in the coming days by the government which is pondering whether to impose a third national lockdown and extend a 6 pm curfew, now enforced in some areas, to all of France.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-01-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 01:32 IST
French new COVID cases at seven-week high
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France's new COVID-19 infections are on average increasing by more than 18,000 a day, a seven-week high, and the number of people hospitalised is rising again as the country grapples with the more infectious variant of the virus first found in Britain.

These latest trends, published on Monday, will be discussed in the coming days by the government which is pondering whether to impose a third national lockdown and extend a 6 pm curfew, now enforced in some areas, to all of France. The French health ministry reported 3,582 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, a figure lower than Sunday's 15,944 and than last Monday's 4,022.

France's cumulative total of cases stands at 2,786,838, the sixth-highest in the world. The seven-day moving average of new infections, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, stands at 18,155, staying above de 18,000 threshold for the second day running, a sequence not seen since Nov. 23. France has 24,846 patients being treated for the virus, a six-day high. After peaking at 33,497 on Nov. 14, that figure fell for a month due to the country's second lockdown that ended on Dec. 15. Since then, the tally has essentially been stuck between 24,000 and 25,000.

The number of people treated in intensive care units (ICUs) for the disease was up for the third time in four days, at 2,676, staying inside the 2,500-3,000 range the government had targeted to relax the lockdown last month. The COVID-19 death toll was up by 310, at 68,060, the seventh-highest in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guardians of Congo's gorillas unbowed as ambushed colleague is buried

A line of Congolese park rangers raised their guns in salute on Monday as the coffin bearing their colleague Burhani Abdou Surumwe, a 30-year-old father of four, was buried in the black volcanic soil of a Muslim cemetery outside Goma.Abdou ...

Trump returns Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Trump administration on Monday announced it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive Obama-era detente with Havana. Just ...

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Republicans in the U.S. Congress faced growing blowback on Monday from businesses that said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted last week to challenge President-elect Joe Bidens victory. The announcements by Dow Inc...

UK retailers call for police help to enforce mask rules

British retailers called on the police to help enforce the wearing of masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, with two of the biggest supermarkets saying on Monday they would challenge people who were flouting the rules.With infection number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021