Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil reports 25,822 new cases of coronavirus and 480 deaths -ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 12-01-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 03:02 IST
Brazil reports 25,822 new cases of coronavirus and 480 deaths -ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil reported 25,822 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 480 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 8,131,612 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 203,580, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEXT-Facebook has no plans to lift Trump ban, Sandberg says

Facebook Incs operations chief Sheryl Sandberg said on Monday the worlds largest social network had no plans to lift its block on the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, as the company clamped down on a phrase that has become a rallyin...

U.S. counterterrorism prosecutors probing Trump supporters' storming of Capitol

U.S. counterterrorism prosecutors are probing the crowd of President Donald Trumps supporters who stormed the Capitol last week, initially focusing on at least two men who equipped themselves with plastic zip ties - a common kidnapping tool...

Two gorillas at San Diego Zoo test positive for COVID-10

Two gorillas at the San Diego Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting symptoms of the disease, Californias governor said on Monday, in what is believed to be the first known transmission of the virus to apes. Governor Gavin N...

Trump returns Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Trump administration on Monday announced it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive Obama-era detente with Havana. Just ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021