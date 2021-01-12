Total coronavirus-related deaths in Ukraine exceed 20,000 - health minister

Coronavirus-related deaths in Ukraine reached 20,019 as the country registered 184 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Tuesday.

Maksym Stepanov also said that 5,116 new confirmed infections had been registered, taking total cases to 1,124,430.

Also Read: Ukraine Constitutional Court says presidential decree suspend its head is unconstitutional

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)