BRIEF-EMA Gets Application For Conditional Marketing Authorisation For AstraZeneca Vaccine

European Medicines Agency: * EMA SAYS RECEIVED AN APPLICATION FOR CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION (CMA) FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPED BY ASTRAZENECA AND OXFORD UNIVERSITY

* ASSESSMENT OF THE VACCINE, KNOWN AS COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA, WILL PROCEED UNDER AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE

* EMA SAYS AN OPINION ON MARKETING AUTHORISATION COULD BE ISSUED BY 29 JANUARY DURING MEETING OF EMA'S SCIENTIFIC COMMITTEE FOR HUMAN MEDICINES (CHMP) * ADDITIONAL SCIENTIFIC INFO ON ISSUES RELATED TO QUALITY, SAFETY, EFFICACY OF VACCINE PROVIDED BY ASTRAZENECA AT REQUEST OF CHMP, CURRENTLY BEING ASSESSED Source text: (https://bit.ly/2Xy2Xw8) Further company coverage:

