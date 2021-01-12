Merkel sees coronavirus lockdown until early April - Bild

Merkel sees coronavirus lockdown until early April - BildReuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:39 IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel has told lawmakers in her conservative party that she expects a lockdown in Germany to curb the spread of the coronavirus to last until the start of April, top-selling Bild daily cited participants as the meeting as saying.
"If we don't manage to stop this British virus, then we will have 10 times the number of cases by Easter. We need eight to 10 more weeks of tough measures," Bild quoted Merkel as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Clashes in Southeastern Guinea leave 11 dead, 30 injured
British hospitals scramble for space as virus cases soar
PM Modi to inaugurate TATA Projects' built stretch of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor
"Impossible situation": British skiers flee Swiss quarantine, destination unknown
PM Modi inaugurates Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's operation control centre at Prayagraj in UP through video conferencing.