Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden records 17,395 new COVID-19 cases to take total above 500,000

Sweden has registered 17,395 new coronavirus cases since Friday, taking the total above 500,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 234 new deaths, taking the total to 9,667.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:36 IST
Sweden records 17,395 new COVID-19 cases to take total above 500,000

Sweden has registered 17,395 new coronavirus cases since Friday, taking the total above 500,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 234 new deaths, taking the total to 9,667. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks with many from the Christmas period being registered with a significant delay.

The statistics also showed that Dec. 17 was the deadliest day since the start of the pandemic with 116 deaths, surpassing a previous peak of 115 daily deaths set in April. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Woakes rues missed opportunity to push for test start v Sri Lanka

England seamer Chris Woakes was relieved to be out of his Sri Lanka hotel room after spending seven days in isolation but said he was unlikely to play in the first test that starts in Galle on Thursday. With all-rounder Ben Stokes not avail...

Lithuanian parliament moves online as coronavirus bites

Lithuanias parliament held its first sitting online on Tuesday as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.The Baltic nation of 2.8 million people had the highest rate of infections in the 27-member European Union in ...

India's Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy test negative for COVID-19 hours afterreturning positive results, cleared to play in Thailand Open.

Indias Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy test negative for COVID-19 hours afterreturning positive results, cleared to play in Thailand Open....

Second U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

A second Democratic U.S. lawmaker said she had tested positive for COVID-19 days after being locked down for hours with other colleagues, including Republicans who did not wear a face mask, to avoid the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021