Spain aims for all care home residents to get first COVID-19 vaccine dose by end of week

Spain aims for all care home residents to get first COVID-19 vaccine dose by end of weekReuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:45 IST
Spain aims for all its nursing home residents to have received a first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus by the end of the week, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday after a weekly cabinet meeting.
Since kicking off its vaccination campaign at the end of December, Spain has administered 406,091 doses of the double-dose Pfizer-BioNTech shot.
