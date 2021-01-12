Left Menu
4.5 lakh people to get COVID-19 vaccine in 1st phase in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:18 IST
About 4.5 lakh people frompriority groups will be administered coronavirus vaccine dosesat 302 sites in Madhya Pradesh in the first phase of thenationwide inoculation drive beginning on January 16, said aminister on Tuesday.

Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang saidall preparations have been completed across the state for thefirst phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive involving twodoses of the vaccine.

In the first phase, coronavirus vaccine doses will beadministered at 302 centres to about 4.5 lakh people,including corona warriors and health workers.

''All preparations as per protocols have beencompleted, he said after taking stock of preparedness forvaccination at Bhopals Hamidia Hospital, a leading medicalfacility.

Vaccine doses are expected to arrive in MadhyaPradesh on Wednesday. Prescribed procedure for refrigeratedcold chain network and transporting the vaccine to end pointhas already been reviewed, the minister said.

Arrangements have been made to administer 100 vaccinesat one centre, he said, adding the second dose will be givenafter 28 days of the first shot.

Sarang said persons getting the COVID-19 vaccine willbe kept under observation for half-an-hour at the centre.

In case of an adverse event, a team of doctors andambulances will be available to attend to such people, hesaid.

Meanwhile, Indore district nodal officer for COVID-19prevention, Amit Malakar, said about 28,000 healthprofessionals, including doctors, nurses and paramedicalstaff, will be vaccinated in the the first phase.

For this, 101 centres are being set up in Indore,Malakar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

