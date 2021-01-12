Maha sees 2,936 new COVID-19 cases, 3,282 recoveries,50 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported2,936 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally ofinfections to 19,74,488, the state health department said.

With 50 more people succumbing to the viral disease,the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 50,151, anofficial said.

A total of 3,282 patients were discharged aftertreatment during the day, taking the total count of recoveriesin Maharashtra to 18,71,120, the official said, adding thatthe state is now left with 51,892 active cases.

With 57,505 new tests for coronavirus, the number oftests conducted so far in Maharashtra has gone up to1,35,00,734, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 473 fresh coronavirus positivecases, taking its overall count to 2,99,799. With seven morepatients succumbing to the viral infection in the day,Mumbai's overall death toll went up to 11,200.

