First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines reaches Lucknow airport

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines reached the Lucknow airport on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Uttar Pradesh's Medical and Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh and senior officials of his department were present at the airport to receive the vaccines.

At the airport, a puja too was also performed before dispatching the container to a vaccine storage facility in the state capital.

"The consignment received here is for the Lucknow division. For other divisions, it will arrive in a day or two," the minister said.

Adequate security personnel too have been deployed at the storage centres where the vaccines will be kept, officials said. "We have made all necessary arrangements for the vaccination," the minister said, adding nine lakh health workers have registered themselves on the portal for the vaccination and they will be administered vaccine based on its supply.

Earlier during the day, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the vaccines would be reaching cold storages facilities at eight places in the state soon and from there they would be sent to districts various and subsequently to the block-level public and community health centres.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said the vaccination would be done as per the central government directives and there would be no change in the sequence decided for it with the healthcare workers and volunteers to be inoculated first. Prasad said 1,298 centres have been set up in the state for the safekeeping of vaccines. The government on Monday placed firm orders in advance for over six crore doses of the anti-COVID vaccines for Rs 1,300 crore from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for inoculating three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

