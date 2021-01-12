Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal president's new COVID tests come back negative mid-campaign

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa tested negative twice for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office said, after a positive test on Monday evening caused alarm ahead of a presidential election on Jan. 24 as deaths from the virus hit new peaks.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:35 IST
Portugal president's new COVID tests come back negative mid-campaign
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (presidentemarcelo)

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa tested negative twice for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office said, after a positive test on Monday evening caused alarm ahead of a presidential election on Jan. 24 as deaths from the virus hit new peaks. The 72-year-old, who is in the middle of an election campaign seeking a second term, cancelled public appearances on Tuesday and was self-isolating after Monday's test result.

He will await instruction from health authorities, the statement said. Meanwhile, health experts met in Lisbon to discuss the details of a new lockdown as the latest data showed the worst daily toll yet of 155 deaths, with the numbers in hospital and intensive care also at record highs.

The country of 10 million people has so far reported a total of 8,080 deaths and 496,552 cases, with a steep surge in infections after Christmas placing severe pressure on the health system. Prime Minister Antonio Costa said a new lockdown due to come into force later this week would likely last a month.

He has previously said it should be similar to restrictions in place at the beginning of the pandemic in March and April, when non-essential businesses were closed and travel was restricted. New measures are due to be announced on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

House of the Dragon development revealed, what more we know on Season 1

Since Game of Thrones enthusiasts learnt about the making of House of the Dragon, they are passionately waiting to know what they can see in the first season. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent prequel of Game of Thrones...

China's Sinovac vaccine has "general efficacy" of 50.4% in Brazil trials, says Butantan

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac showed general efficacy of 50.38 in a late-stage trial in Brazil, the companys local partners said on Tuesday, revealing a more modest figure after pressure for more transparency.On Thursday...

High ammonia content in Yamuna, water supply to remain affected in parts of Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board DJB on Tuesday said water supply will remain affected in parts of the city due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna.As the level of ammonia in the Yamuna at Wazirabad pond is high and on increasing trend, water productio...

Golf-Augusta National plans to have some fans at Masters

Augusta National Golf Club said on Tuesday it plans to have limited spectator attendance at the Masters in April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.The Masters, which is traditionally held in early April, was postponed in 2020 until Novemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021