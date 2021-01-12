PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.55 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.55 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4963 4884 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 885234 875690 7133------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16782 16665 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216635 212576 1064------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 257334 251858 1443------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20378 19780 328------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 290085 278029 3505 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3354 3347 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 630892 617006 10707------------------------------------------------------------Goa 51983 50437 749------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 253161 241372 4350------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 265391 259986 2964------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 56596 54824 949------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 122764 119170 1912------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 117088 114684 1048------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 928806 907729 12149------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 819765 751659 3347------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9621 9311 127------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 249553 238328 3726------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1974488 1871270 50151------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28725 27879 365------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13652 13357 143------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4299 4199 9------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11997 11667 85------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 332331 328452 1894------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38495 37563 639------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 169479 161235 5456 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 313718 304779 2739------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5996 5524 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 827614 808571 12236------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 290309 284217 1568------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33309 32849 385 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 93961 88472 1589------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 594175 575101 8514-----------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 562072 544705 9975------------------------------------------------------------------Total 10495005 10127175 151498------------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 14838 16509 188------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Assam and Chhattisgarh as the states have not yet released their health bulletins.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,04,79,179 and the death toll at 1,51,327. The ministry said that 1,01,11,294 people have so far recovered from the infection.

