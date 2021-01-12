Punjab gets first batch of Covishield

Left Menu
Punjab on Tuesday received its first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 20,450 vials, officials said.Each vial carries 10 doses which will be given to already identified key workers in two doses, 28 days apart.Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine was received by officials of the Health Department at the Chandigarh Airport.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Each vial carries 10 doses which will be given to already identified key workers in two doses, 28 days apart.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine was received by officials of the Health Department at the Chandigarh Airport. The minister said the state government is fully geared up to launch the vaccination drive on January 16 at 110 sites. In a statement, Sidhu said five vaccination sites per district have been selected for the launch where 100 beneficiaries will be allocated at each site. He said two session sites at the Mohali Hospital and the Government Medical College Amritsar will be live-streamed/webcast.

The minister said the vials have been kept safely at State Vaccine Store in Chandigarh and would be made available at regional, district and block stores.

He further said every vaccination session will be managed by a five-member team with defined responsibilities.

The state health department has already said that around 1.60 lakh health workers in Punjab would receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase.

