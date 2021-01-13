Left Menu
27.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 9.3 mln administered: U.S. CDC

A total of 4,385,175 vaccine doses were distributed for use in long-term care facilities and 951,774 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 02:46 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 9,327,138 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 27,696,150 doses. The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan 11, the agency had administered 8,987,322 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 25,480,725 doses. A total of 4,385,175 vaccine doses were distributed for use in long-term care facilities and 951,774 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

