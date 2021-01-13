Brazil to decide Sunday on emergency use of Chinese and British COVID-19 vaccines

Brazil to decide Sunday on emergency use of Chinese and British COVID-19 vaccinesReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 13-01-2021 03:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 03:07 IST
Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said it has scheduled a meeting on Sunday to decide on the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotec and by AstraZeneca PLC jointly with Oxford University.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Anvisa
- Brazil
- Oxford University
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Sinovac
