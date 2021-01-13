China sees biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 5 months

Left Menu
China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID cases in more than five months, despite three cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in the world's second biggest economy. Most of the new patients were reported near the capital Beijing, but a province in northeast China also saw a rise in new cases, official data showed on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 07:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 07:07 IST
China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID cases in more than five months, despite three cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in the world's second biggest economy.

Most of the new patients were reported near the capital Beijing, but a province in northeast China also saw a rise in new cases, official data showed on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 115 new confirmed cases were reported in the mainland compared with 55 a day earlier. This was the highest daily increase since July 30.

The commission said 107 of the new cases were local infections. Hebei, the province that surrounds Beijing, accounted for 90 of the cases, while northeastern Heilongjiang province reported 16 new cases. The number of new cases reported in recent days remains a small fraction of what China saw at the height of the outbreak in early 2020.

Hebei has put three cities - Shijiazhuang, Xingtai and Langfang - into lockdown as part of the efforts to keep the virus from spreading further, while Beijing city authorities have stepped up screening and prevention measures to prevent another cluster from developing there. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 38 from 81 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,706, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

