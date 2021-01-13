Left Menu
Thailand reports 157 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Thailand on Wednesday reported 157 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of infections to 10,991 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.

The new cases included 25 from abroad, according to the country's COVID-19 taskforce. Thailand has recorded 67 coronavirus-related fatalities so far.

