Thailand reports 157 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports 157 new coronavirus cases, no new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:13 IST
Thailand on Wednesday reported 157 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of infections to 10,991 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.
The new cases included 25 from abroad, according to the country's COVID-19 taskforce. Thailand has recorded 67 coronavirus-related fatalities so far.
