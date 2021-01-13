UK could use hotels for patients in further COVID backup plan, says minister

Hotels could be used for patients who no longer need full hospital treatment, Britain's health minister said on Wednesday, as part of a further COVID-19 backup plan the government is not yet actively putting in place.

"This obviously would be a further backup plan... We consider all the options," Matt Hancock told the BBC.

"This would be for step-down patients so patients who have been in hospital, who no longer need the full hospital treatment but aren't quite ready to go home."

