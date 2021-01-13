Left Menu
Russia reports 22,850 new COVID-19 cases, 566 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:30 IST
Russia on Wednesday reported 22,850 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 4,320 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,471,053, the world's fourth largest.

Authorities also confirmed 566 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 63,370.

