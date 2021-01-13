Left Menu
Second consignment of coronavirus vaccine reaches Karnataka

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The second consignment of1.47 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived here on Wednesdayfrom the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, a healthofficial said.

The first consignment of about 6.48 lakh doses ofCovishield vaccines had reached Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, the District Health OfficerDr Shashikant Munyal said the vaccine stock is meant fordistribution in eight districts.

''vaccine doses were packed in 14,700 bottles.. Eachbottle covers 10 dose units and will be administered twice,whereas the second dose will be given after 28 days.

After administering the dose, each person will beobserved for three hours and will be discharged if no sideeffects are noticed,'' Munyal said.

Only the frontline workers will receive the doses in thefirst phase.

Munyal further said 36,000 doses were required forBelagavi district.

The vaccine doses will be administered from January 16.

The Vaccine Institute at the District Health Officereceived the doses this morning, the health official saidadding, they were stored in cold chambers at three degreetemperature. PTI COR GMSROH ROH

