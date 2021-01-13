Thane division receives 1.03 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Maharashtra's Thane divisionreceived the first lot of 1.03 lakh doses of Covishieldvaccine on Wednesday, a senior district official said.

The first lot of the vaccine arrived in the districtin the early hours of the day and has been stored at theoffice of the deputy director of health here, collector RajeshNarvekar said.

A total of 1.03 lakh doses of the vaccine have beensent for Thane division, which includes Thane, Raigad,Ratnagiri and Palghar districts.

Of these, 74,000 doses have been earmarked for Thanedistrict, and will be further distributed to 29 vaccinationcentres, the collector stated in a release.

Deputy director Dr Gauri Rathod, civil surgeon DrKailas Pawar and district health officer Dr Manish Renge willcoordinate for the vaccination drive, it was stated.

