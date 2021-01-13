Left Menu
Development News Edition

Promising new antibodies against novel coronavirus found

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:53 IST
Promising new antibodies against novel coronavirus found
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have identified and further developed novel antibody fragments from llamas and alpacas that can be used against the SARS CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19.

These ''nanobodies'' identified by an international team led by the University of Bonn in Germany are smaller than classic antibodies.

They can penetrate the tissue better and can be produced in larger quantities.

The team also combined the nanobodies into potentially effective molecules attacking different parts of the virus simultaneously.

The approach, described in the journal Science, could prevent the pathogen from evading the active agent through mutations.

Antibodies are an important weapon in the immune system's defence against infections.

They bind to the surface structures of bacteria or viruses and prevent their replication.

One strategy in the fight against disease is therefore to produce effective antibodies in large quantities and inject them into the patients.

However, the immune system produces an almost infinite number of different antibodies, and they all recognise different target structures, the researchers said.

Only very few of them are for example capable of defeating the SARS coronavirus-2, they said.

''We first injected a surface protein of the coronavirus into an alpaca and a llama,'' explained Florian Schmidt, from the University of Bonn's Institute of Innate Immunity.

''Their immune system then produces mainly antibodies directed against this virus. In addition to complex normal antibodies, llamas and alpacas also produce a simpler antibody variant that can serve as the basis for nanobodies,'' Schmidt said.

A few weeks later, the researchers took a blood sample from the animals, from which they extracted the genetic information of produced antibodies.

This ''library'' still contained millions of different construction plans.

Using a complex process, they extracted those that recognise an important structure on the surface of the coronavirus, the spike protein.

''Altogether we obtained dozens of nanobodies, which we then analysed further,'' said Paul-Albert Konig, from the University of Bonn and lead author of the study.

Four molecules actually proved to be effective against the pathogen in cell cultures.

''Using X-ray structures and electron microscopy analyses, we were furthermore able to show how they interact with the spike protein of the virus,'' Konig added.

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Don't tout investment services to EU clients, watchdog warns banks in Britain

Some UK-based banks are dodging a ban on offering investment services to EU-based customers by using advertising, the blocs regulator said on Wednesday, warning of possible legal action over such questionable practices. Britain left the Eur...

DP World donates 5,000 PPE kits, 33,000 masks to Mumbai Police

Global logistics services provider DP World has donated 5,000 Personal Protective Equipment PPE Kits and 33,000 W95 masks to Mumbai Police as part of COVID-19 relief efforts.The PPE kits, which were distributed by DP Worlds Managing Directo...

WRAPUP 1-Waiting for spring? Europe extends, tightens lockdown

Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns on Wednesday over fears about a fast-spreading variant first detected in Britain, with vaccinations not expected to help much for another two to three months.Italy...

NIA files charge sheet against three in murder case of Hindu Takht leader in Ludhiana in 2017

The NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court against three persons in relation to the killing of Hindu leader Amit Sharma in Ludhiana in 2017, terming it as an act of terrorism. The NIA alleged that the killing was a consp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021