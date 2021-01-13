Maha: Nashik district receives 43,440 doses of Covishield

Nashik district has received43,440 doses of Covishield vaccine, a senior official saidon Wednesday.

Inoculation against COVID-19 will be conducted at16 centres in the district from January 16, collector SurajMandhare said.

In the first phase, 18,135 government and 12,480private healthcare employees will receive the jab while1,029 people have been trained to administer the vaccine, headded.

