Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Nashik district receives 43,440 doses of Covishield

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:18 IST
Maha: Nashik district receives 43,440 doses of Covishield
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Nashik district has received43,440 doses of Covishield vaccine, a senior official saidon Wednesday.

Inoculation against COVID-19 will be conducted at16 centres in the district from January 16, collector SurajMandhare said.

In the first phase, 18,135 government and 12,480private healthcare employees will receive the jab while1,029 people have been trained to administer the vaccine, headded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'GDP may clip at just 6 pc in FY22 if vaccine distribution is delayed'

A delay in COVID-19 vaccine distribution could impact GDP growth prospects in the next fiscal year and the Reserve Bank may cut policy rates by 50 basis points by June as inflation cools down, a foreign brokerage said on Wednesday.BofA Secu...

Bihar court awards lifer to 7 for raping girl

A Bihar court onWednesday sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment forgangraping a girl in Nalanda district in September 2019.Additional District and Sessions Judge VII-cum-POCSOSpecial Judge Mohammad Manzoor Alam also slapped a fine of...

Fewer protections, lower wages, and higher health risks : Homeworking in the COVID era

Since movement restrictions linked to the global spread of the virus were implement in many countries, the number of people working from home has increased sharply, and that trend is expected to continue in coming years, despite the rollo...

FOREX-Dollar lifted as Treasury yields stabilise from drop

Stabilising U.S. Treasury yields helped the dollar trade back in positive territory on Wednesday, though investors remained bearish on the currencys near-term prospects.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell more than 6 basis points from a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021