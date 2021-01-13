Danish PM sees need to extend lockdown measures - Ritzau

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday that Denmark would extend its lockdown measures in an effort to combat the coronavirus, local news wire Ritzau reported.

"I believe that an extension of the restrictions is clearly necessary. Not least to ensure that the British mutation does not spread," Frederiksen said according to Ritzau.

Current lockdown measures are in effect until Jan 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)