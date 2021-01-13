Ladakh records 13 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death; infection tally at 9,634

Thirteen people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, where one person died of the infection, taking the fatalities in the Union territory to 128 and the virus caseload to 9,634, officials said on Wednesday. The latest COVID-related death was reported from Kargil district on Tuesday, they said. Of the 128 deaths so far, Leh district has accounted for the highest 84 deaths and Kargil 44. According to officials, 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Leh and one more in Kargil, while 15 patients were discharged after successful treatment, bringing down the active cases to 180 – 175 in Leh and five in Kargil. A total of 9,326 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the Union Territory since the outbreak of the disease, which is 97 per cent of the total cases, they added. PTI TAS AB SRY

