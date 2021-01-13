Puducherry gets 17,500 doses of Covishield, govt ready for rollout on Jan 16

The Territorial governmentreceived on Wednesday 17,500 doses of Covishield vaccine andit would be used in Puducherry and Karaikal regions,officialssaid.

Director of Health and Family Welfare servicesS Mohan Kumar said through a video message that separateconsignment of 320 doses was received at the governmenthospital in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradeshtoday.

Mahe was expected to get the consignment of 1100doses on Thursday.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy would inaugurate thevaccination drive at the government maternity hospital hereon January 16in line with the Union Health Ministryguidelines.

Kumar said around 14,000 health care workers wouldbe covered in the first phase in nine centres in the UnionTerritory.

