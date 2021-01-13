Appeal to include LPG distribution personnel in vaccination priority list

The Jammu and Kashmir LPG distributors' federation on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure priority coronavirus vaccination for the people in the cooking gas distribution network.

''The distribution network of LPG, which includes delivery boys and the drivers, made sure people stayed home during the lockdown by ensuring a regular supply of gas at their doorstep,'' the federation's general secretary Jagmohan Singh Raina said. He said this category of workers has to deal with every section of the society and comes in contact with everyone indirectly while collecting and delivering gas cylinders. ''They have braved high risk for this and should be included in the priority category for vaccination,'' he added. He said the Prime Minister should include these ''foot soldiers'' in the frontline workers' category in the fight against COVID-19.

The government has said that healthcare and frontline workers will be given the vaccine shot in the first phase of inoculation drive beginning January 16.

