Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK reports new daily record of 1,564 COVID deaths

There were another 47,525 cases, up from 45,533 on Tuesday. There have now been almost 85,000 deaths in Britain - the fifth highest figure globally - and 3.2 million have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:59 IST
UK reports new daily record of 1,564 COVID deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom on Wednesday reported 1,564 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test from COVID-19, a record daily toll, with the number of cases also rising slightly on the day before.

The reported number of deaths far exceeds the 1,325 recorded on Jan. 8 and comes as Britain battles a new more highly transmissible variant of the virus. There were another 47,525 cases, up from 45,533 on Tuesday.

There have now been almost 85,000 deaths in Britain - the fifth highest figure globally - and 3.2 million have tested positive for COVID-19. Although the death figure continues to rise, the number of reported cases over the last week has been falling from a record high of 68,053, also recorded on Jan. 8, suggesting lockdown measures were beginning to take effect.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there are about 32,000 COVID patients in hospitals, about 70% more than during the peak of the first outbreak last April, and he said the risk of intensive care units being overwhelmed was substantial. "(Health workers) now really are fighting very, very hard to contain this pandemic after months and months in which they've really been working flat out and I think the strain is colossal," he told lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN reports major progress towards eradicating sheep and goat plague

Outbreaks of Peste des petits ruminants PPR, also known as sheep and goat plague, have fallen by two-thirds in recent years thanks to vaccination campaigns carried out in more than 50 countries, the agency reported. News Eradication of Pe...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq tick higher on Intel boost

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq rose in choppy trading on Wednesday as Intel shares jumped thanks to a change in management while broader sentiment was muted after a recent run to record highs. Intel said it would replace Chief Executive Officer ...

FinMin to set up national, regional centres for faceless penalty proceedings

The finance ministry has notified the Faceless Penalty Scheme under which national and regional centres will be set up to facilitate the conduct of faceless penalty proceedings in income tax cases.The penalty under this Scheme shall be impo...

Infosys delivers highest Q3 sequential growth of 5.3 pc in 8 years in constant currency

Infosys NSE, BSE, NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered its highest Q3 sequential growth of 5.3 per cent in eight years in constant currency. On a year-on-year basis, revenues grew by 6.6 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021