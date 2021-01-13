Punjab records 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 258 fresh cases

Punjab recorded seven more coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 5,463 on Wednesday, while the caseload surged to 1,69,737 with 258 fresh infections, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,817 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, the bulletin said.

Mohali reported 42 new cases, Ludhiana 38 and Jalandhar 24 among others. A total of 222 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,61,457 in the state, as per the bulletin.

Nine critical patients are on ventilator support, while 94 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 41,58,855 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, it said. PTI CHS VSD SNE

