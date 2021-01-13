Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:38 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4966 4886 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 885437 875921 7134 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16783 16669 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216743 212672 1065 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 257629 252249 1445 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20415 19794 329 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 291484 280166 3527 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3355 3348 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 630892 617006 10707 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 52079 50515 750 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 253744 242164 4354 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 265616 260236 2966 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 56689 54895 951 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 122885 119344 1912------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 117240 114836 1048 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 929552 908494 12152------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 825769 756817 3373 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9634 9326 128 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 250009 238983 3732 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1978044 1874279 50221------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28769 27935 365 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13670 13366 144 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4303 4200 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12003 11674 86 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 332541 328452 1895------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38524 37607 639 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 169737 161457 5463 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 314091 305569 2743 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6004 5469 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 828287 809392 12242------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 290640 284611 1571------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33315 32857 386 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 94170 88761 1593 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 594641 575980 8529 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 562795 545499 9993 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 10512455 10145429 151701------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 17450 18254 203 ------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Delhi as its health bulletin is not yet out.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,04,95,147 and the death toll at 1,51,529. The ministry said that 1,01,29,111 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

