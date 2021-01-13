Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League players told to stop hugging by government

Every close human contact, that is avoidable, should be avoided because one in three of us will get the infection and have no symptoms at all. A more contagious variant of COVID-19 is sweeping across Britain where there have been more than 83,000 deaths from the disease.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:38 IST
Premier League players told to stop hugging by government

The British government is increasingly troubled by soccer players hugging and kissing in celebrations, risking coronavirus infections and the sport's ability to be allowed to continue during the latest lockdown.

Outbreaks at Premier League teams, forcing the postponement of matches, have heightened concerns about the avoidable and very visible close contact between players.

''Everyone in the country has had to change the way they interact with people and ways of working,'' Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston tweeted Wednesday. ''Footballers are no exception. COVID secure guidelines exist for football. Footballers must follow them and football authorities enforce them — strictly.'' Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Premier League has warned clubs that punishments will be handed out for flouting the rules.

Huddleston linked on Twitter to a news story about the league's letter to clubs which specified players should avoid handshakes, high-fives and hugs and that they were ''fortunate to be able to continue to play.'' That warning was not adhered to when Sheffield United and Manchester United embraced while celebrating scoring in their victories on Tuesday.

The league configured protocols for the return of games in March in conjunction with Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, who also urged players to avoid hugging and kissing on Wednesday.

''We are in a very dangerous place now,'' Van-Tam said on LBC radio while discussing the issue. ''Every close human contact, that is avoidable, should be avoided because one in three of us will get the infection and have no symptoms at all.'' A more contagious variant of COVID-19 is sweeping across Britain where there have been more than 83,000 deaths from the disease. Britain reported 1,243 deaths on Tuesday, its second-highest number of daily fatalities since the start of the pandemic last year. AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 in Delhi: 357 fresh cases, 11 deaths; positivity rate 0.50 pc

Delhi recorded 357 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 6.31 lakh, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.50 per cent.This is also the tenth time the daily incidences count stood below the 500-...

Amazon warned Parler about violent content before cutoff -court filing

Amazon.com Inc warned Parler about vile and threatening language on its site before cutting off the social media platform favored by many supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump from its servers, according to a court filing. In exhibits t...

Ugandans lose voice, digital rights in pre-poll blackout

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ugandas ban on social media days before presidential elections shows a rattled president flexing power over the Internet at the expense of free speech and citizen rights, digital c...

Airbnb to cancel Washington DC bookings as police warn of militia threat

Home-sharing giant Airbnb is cancelling hotel reservations in the Washington DC Metro area for the week of President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration after law enforcement warned of the threat from armed militia, it said on Wednesday. The deci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021