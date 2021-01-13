Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second year of pandemic 'could even be tougher' - WHO's Ryan

"I worry that we will remain in this pattern of peak and trough and peak and trough, and we can do better," Van Kerkhove said. She called for maintaining physical distancing, adding: "The further, the better...but make sure that you keep that distance from people outside your immediate household."

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:45 IST
Second year of pandemic 'could even be tougher' - WHO's Ryan

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic may be tougher than the first given how the new coronavirus is spreading, especially in the northern hemisphere as more infectious variants circulate, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

"We are going into a second year of this, it could even be tougher given the transmission dynamics and some of the issues that we are seeing," Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies official, said during an event on social media. The worldwide death toll is approaching 2 million people since the pandemic began, with 91.5 million people infected.

The WHO, in its latest epidemiological update issued overnight, said after two weeks of fewer cases being reported, some five million new cases were reported last week, the likely result of a letdown of defences during the holiday season in which people - and the virus - came together. "Certainly in the northern hemisphere, particularly in Europe and North America we have seen that sort of perfect storm of the season - coldness, people going inside, increased social mixing and a combination of factors that have driven increased transmission in many, many countries," Ryan said.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, warned: "After the holidays, in some countries the situation will get a lot worse before it gets better." Amid growing fears of the more contagious coronavirus variant first detected in Britain but now entrenched worldwide, governments across Europe on Wednesday announced tighter, longer coronavirus restrictions.

That includes home-office requirements and store closures in Switzerland, an extended Italian COVID-19 state of emergency, and German efforts to further reduce contacts between people blamed for failed efforts, so far, to get the coronavirus under control. "I worry that we will remain in this pattern of peak and trough and peak and trough, and we can do better," Van Kerkhove said.

She called for maintaining physical distancing, adding: "The further, the better...but make sure that you keep that distance from people outside your immediate household."

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,04,95,147, active cases at 2,14,507

The overall caseload in the country reached 1,04,95,147 including 2,14,507 active cases on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. The cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,29,111. The death toll has gone up to 1,51,52...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 357 fresh cases, 11 deaths; positivity rate 0.50 pc

Delhi recorded 357 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 6.31 lakh, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.50 per cent.This is also the tenth time the daily incidences count stood below the 500-...

Amazon warned Parler about violent content before cutoff -court filing

Amazon.com Inc warned Parler about vile and threatening language on its site before cutting off the social media platform favored by many supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump from its servers, according to a court filing. In exhibits t...

Ugandans lose voice, digital rights in pre-poll blackout

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ugandas ban on social media days before presidential elections shows a rattled president flexing power over the Internet at the expense of free speech and citizen rights, digital c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021