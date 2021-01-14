Left Menu
Development News Edition

'If we relax,' 2021 pandemic in the Americas could be worse -PAHO

The same data shows particularly concerning spikes in the Caribbean's Cayman and Virgin Islands, Barbados, the Grenadines, Bonaire, St. Vincent as well as her native Dominica, she said. All countries in South American have seen a rise in infections over the past few weeks, Etienne said, even those where cases had previously been declining, like Chile and Argentina.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:07 IST
'If we relax,' 2021 pandemic in the Americas could be worse -PAHO

A surge in COVID-19 cases is hitting nearly all countries in the Americas, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Wednesday, adding that the pandemic's toll in 2021 could be worse than last year if containment efforts relax. From Canada to Argentina, coronavirus infections are spiking, with particularly alarming jumps documented across Caribbean island nations, even as the first vaccine doses are being administered, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne told reporters on a webcast news conference.

"If we remain diligent, we have the power to control this virus," she said. "If we relax, make no mistake, 2021 could well be far worse than 2020." Etienne pointed to data from earlier this month showing an increase in infections in Costa Rica and Belize in Central America. The same data shows particularly concerning spikes in the Caribbean's Cayman and Virgin Islands, Barbados, the Grenadines, Bonaire, St. Vincent as well as her native Dominica, she said.

All countries in South American have seen a rise in infections over the past few weeks, Etienne said, even those where cases had previously been declining, like Chile and Argentina. The summer months in the southern hemisphere will likely make limiting gatherings and travel more difficult, she added, which would could "fuel infections for weeks and months to come."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France raises food sovereignty concern about $20 bln offer for Carrefour

A near 20 billion takeover approach for European retailer Carrefour SA by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard ran into early opposition as the French government raised concerns about food sovereignty and job securit...

Cameroon army killed civilians in village raid, witnesses and lawyer say

Cameroonian soldiers opened fire on villagers during a weekend raid in the countrys southwest, killing up to nine people, including civilians, and injuring others, witnesses, health workers and a human rights lawyer said on Wednesday.An arm...

Obama-era veteran Kurt Campbell to lead Biden's Asia policy

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has picked an Obama-administration veteran, Kurt Campbell, to be his senior official for Asia policy, including the relationship with China, a spokeswoman for Bidens transition said on Wednesday. Campbell, the...

For India, Pakistan to find lasting resolution in Kashmir, says UK

The UK government on Wednesday reiterated its unchanged stance that the situation in Kashmir remains an issue for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the issue.Responding to a debate held in the House of Parliament ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021