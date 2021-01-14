Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj: 373 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths; infection tally at 3,14,091

Rajasthan recorded three more fatalities due to novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,742, a health department bulletin said.The state also reported 373 fresh cases on Wednesday. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 3,14,091, out of whom, 5,780 are under treatment, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:38 IST
Raj: 373 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths; infection tally at 3,14,091

Rajasthan recorded three more fatalities due to novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,742, a health department bulletin said.

The state also reported 373 fresh cases on Wednesday. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 3,14,091, out of whom, 5,780 are under treatment, it said. As per the bulletin, 3,05,569 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 509 people have died in Jaipur, 298 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 168 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.

Out of the 373 fresh cases, 72 were reported in Jaipur, 36 in Kota, 29 each in Bhilwara and Ajmer, 26 each in Jodhpur and Nagaur, 22 in Dungarpur, 21 in Udaipur besides the cases reported in other districts of the state, the bulletin added. PTI AG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France raises food sovereignty concern about $20 bln offer for Carrefour

A near 20 billion takeover approach for European retailer Carrefour SA by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard ran into early opposition as the French government raised concerns about food sovereignty and job securit...

Cameroon army killed civilians in village raid, witnesses and lawyer say

Cameroonian soldiers opened fire on villagers during a weekend raid in the countrys southwest, killing up to nine people, including civilians, and injuring others, witnesses, health workers and a human rights lawyer said on Wednesday.An arm...

Obama-era veteran Kurt Campbell to lead Biden's Asia policy

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has picked an Obama-administration veteran, Kurt Campbell, to be his senior official for Asia policy, including the relationship with China, a spokeswoman for Bidens transition said on Wednesday. Campbell, the...

For India, Pakistan to find lasting resolution in Kashmir, says UK

The UK government on Wednesday reiterated its unchanged stance that the situation in Kashmir remains an issue for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the issue.Responding to a debate held in the House of Parliament ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021