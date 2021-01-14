Kolkata allocated highest number of COVID vaccines in Bengal

Kolkata has been allocated thehighest number of COVID vaccines in West Bengal, at 93,500,for the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled tobegin on January 16, a senior health official said onThursday.

North 24 Parganas district has been allocated thesecond-highest number of COVID vaccines at 47,000, followed byMurshidabad at 37,500, he said.

''All necessary preparations are on the track for thevaccine rollout. The district-wise allocation has been made asper data uploaded on CoWIN portal as on January 12, 9.45 amfor the first dose of COVID vaccination of health workers andpersonnel of armed forces,'' the Health Department said in acommunication to the CMOHs in all the districts.

West Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines forthe first phase of the drive.

The state government has allowed the use of privatehospitals as COVID vaccination centres after a meeting withauthorities of such medical establishments.

West Bengal has so far registered 5,62,795 coronaviruscases, including 9,993 fatalities.

