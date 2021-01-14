Two members of WHO mission to China still in Singapore for checks - WHO

Two members of WHO mission to China still in Singapore for checks - WHOReuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 13:51 IST
Two scientists on a mission to China to explore the origins of the new coronavirus are still in Singapore completing tests for COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, as 13 other experts arrived in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
The team of 15 all had tested negative for the disease prior to leaving their homes countries and were tested again in Singapore and all tested negative, but two members were found to have antibodies, the Geneva-based agency said in a tweet. "They are being retested for both IgM and IgG antibodies," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
