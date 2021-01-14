Left Menu
Delhi: Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital's nursing room

A fire broke out in the nursing room of Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday afternoon due to a short-circuit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:19 IST
Visual from Safdarjung Hospital. . Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in the nursing room of Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday afternoon due to a short-circuit. A total of seven fire engines were rushed to the hospital to fight the blaze.

No injury has been reported. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the hospital. It was doused shortly.

Safdarjung Hospital is one of the biggest government hospitals in the capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

