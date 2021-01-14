Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Infection, immunity and spread People who have had COVID-19 are highly likely to have immunity to it for at least five months, but there is evidence that those with antibodies may still be able to carry and spread the virus, a study of British healthcare workers has found.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:01 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Infection, immunity and spread

People who have had COVID-19 are highly likely to have immunity to it for at least five months, but there is evidence that those with antibodies may still be able to carry and spread the virus, a study of British healthcare workers has found. Over by year-end?

Germany will have the coronavirus pandemic under control by the end of the year, but new, fast-spreading variants of the virus risk exacerbating the situation, the public health chief said, warning people against travelling. Drones, lockdown and privacy

French data privacy watchdog CNIL condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to oversee demonstrations and make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown. WHO team arrives in Wuhan, two held back

Two members of a World Health Organization-led team that arrived on Thursday in China's Wuhan city to investigate the origins of COVID-19 remained behind in Singapore after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies, the global body said. Most new cases in over 10 months in China

China reported its biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months as infections in northeastern Heilongjiang province nearly tripled, underscoring the growing threat ahead of the major national Lunar New Year holiday. Australian state considers mining camps for quarantine

Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was considering the use of remote mining camps to quarantine international arrivals, aiming to break a cycle of coronavirus outbreaks around Australia at city hotels used for isolation. (Compiled by Karishma Singh and Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Domestic passenger numbers growing towards pre-COVID levels: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that number of domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID levels. He said in a tweet that 2,238 flights carried 2,35,564 passengers on Wednesday.The minister said th...

REUTERS NEXT-France's Le Maire: Trade detente is my priority for Biden administration

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that resolving trade sanctions was his priority with the incoming U.S. administration in order to keep a trade war from adding to the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. ...

Equinor, YPF to sell stake in oil, gas block off Argentina to Shell

Norways Equinor and Argentinas YPF have agreed to sell 30 of their jointly-held non-operated interests in the CAN 100 block offshore Argentina to Shell, Equinor said on Thursday.After the transaction, which is pending government approval, E...

India's campaign ends in Thailand Open; Saina, Satwik-Ashwini lose, injured Srikanth pulls out

Star India shuttler Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the Yonex Thailand Open Super 1000 event after losing the womens singles second round to Thailands Busanan Ongbamrungphan here on Thursday.In a battle of attrition, Saina managed to grab t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021