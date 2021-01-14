Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Infection, immunity and spread

People who have had COVID-19 are highly likely to have immunity to it for at least five months, but there is evidence that those with antibodies may still be able to carry and spread the virus, a study of British healthcare workers has found. Over by year-end?

Germany will have the coronavirus pandemic under control by the end of the year, but new, fast-spreading variants of the virus risk exacerbating the situation, the public health chief said, warning people against travelling. Drones, lockdown and privacy

French data privacy watchdog CNIL condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to oversee demonstrations and make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown. WHO team arrives in Wuhan, two held back

Two members of a World Health Organization-led team that arrived on Thursday in China's Wuhan city to investigate the origins of COVID-19 remained behind in Singapore after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies, the global body said. Most new cases in over 10 months in China

China reported its biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months as infections in northeastern Heilongjiang province nearly tripled, underscoring the growing threat ahead of the major national Lunar New Year holiday. Australian state considers mining camps for quarantine

Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was considering the use of remote mining camps to quarantine international arrivals, aiming to break a cycle of coronavirus outbreaks around Australia at city hotels used for isolation. (Compiled by Karishma Singh and Philippa Fletcher)

