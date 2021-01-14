REUTERS NEXT-Russia to meet its Sputnik V vaccine export promises over next 6-9 months - RDIF chief

REUTERS NEXT-Russia to meet its Sputnik V vaccine export promises over next 6-9 months - RDIF chiefReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:17 IST
Major export deals to supply doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be fulfilled over the next six to nine months, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told a Reuters Next summit on Thursday.
Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said 95% of the many multi-million-dose export deals the fund had signed would be supplied by manufacturers located outside of Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
